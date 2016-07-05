Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Life 101 Course Prepares Students For Life After High School
A local school has created a new course to prepare high school seniors for life after graduation. The Life 101 seminar at East Rochester Junior/Senior High School will launch this fall with the goal of helping students succeed in their post-secondary pursuits, whether they’re headed to college, the military, or into the workforce. Students will develop "real world" skills in financial and general life management and organization, college life, professional and career readiness, communication, technology, and more.
We talk to school administrators and current students about their expectations for the course. Our guests:
- Casey VanHarssel, principal of East Rochester Junior/Senior High School
- Paul Finn, teacher of the Life 101 course at East Rochester Junior/Senior High School
- Max Argento, East Rochester class of 2015
- Maddy Walsh, East Rochester class of 2017