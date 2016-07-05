Connections: Life 101 Course Prepares Students For Life After High School

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 5, 2016 at 3:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A local school has created a new course to prepare high school seniors for life after graduation. The Life 101 seminar at East Rochester Junior/Senior High School will launch this fall with the goal of helping students succeed in their post-secondary pursuits, whether they’re headed to college, the military, or into the workforce. Students will develop "real world" skills in financial and general life management and organization, college life, professional and career readiness, communication, technology, and more. 

We talk to school administrators and current students about their expectations for the course. Our guests:

  • Casey VanHarssel, principal of East Rochester Junior/Senior High School
  • Paul Finn, teacher of the Life 101 course at East Rochester Junior/Senior High School
  • Max Argento, East Rochester class of 2015
  • Maddy Walsh, East Rochester class of 2017

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
