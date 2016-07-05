Connections: Life 101 Course Prepares Students For Life After High School

A local school has created a new course to prepare high school seniors for life after graduation. The Life 101 seminar at East Rochester Junior/Senior High School will launch this fall with the goal of helping students succeed in their post-secondary pursuits, whether they’re headed to college, the military, or into the workforce. Students will develop "real world" skills in financial and general life management and organization, college life, professional and career readiness, communication, technology, and more.

We talk to school administrators and current students about their expectations for the course. Our guests: