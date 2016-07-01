Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Future Of The Port Of Rochester
What's going on at the Port of Rochester?
The city is scraping a proposed plan to build a hotel, shops, and condominiums at the Port in Charlotte. Mayor Lovely Warren's office says the developer, Edgewater Resources, failed to submit detailed project financing for the project, and instead asked for a nine month extension. Mayor Warren says the city will seek other development partners.
We talk about the decision and what could be next for the Port. Our guests:
- Marianne Warfle, president of the Port of Charlotte Merchants Association, and general manager of the Port of Rochester Marina
- William Brown, systems analyst for TSM Solutions and member of Charlotte Strong