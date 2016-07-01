Connections: The Future Of The Port Of Rochester

What's going on at the Port of Rochester?

The city is scraping a proposed plan to build a hotel, shops, and condominiums at the Port in Charlotte. Mayor Lovely Warren's office says the developer, Edgewater Resources, failed to submit detailed project financing for the project, and instead asked for a nine month extension. Mayor Warren says the city will seek other development partners.

We talk about the decision and what could be next for the Port. Our guests: