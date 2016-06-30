© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Getting To Know The Local Caribbean Community

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 30, 2016 at 5:02 PM EDT
In Rochester, the Caribbean community tends to feel forgotten. Its members are wondering: how much do you know about Caribbean geography? History? Heritage? As certain industries grow, such as tourism, others like human and drug trafficking threaten to destabilize that region.

We look at how the local Caribbean community is trying to connect and become more well known in Western New York, including through three upcoming events: Carifest, the Jamaican Independence Gala, and the Rochester Jerk Festival. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
