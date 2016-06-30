Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Getting To Know The Local Caribbean Community
In Rochester, the Caribbean community tends to feel forgotten. Its members are wondering: how much do you know about Caribbean geography? History? Heritage? As certain industries grow, such as tourism, others like human and drug trafficking threaten to destabilize that region.
We look at how the local Caribbean community is trying to connect and become more well known in Western New York, including through three upcoming events: Carifest, the Jamaican Independence Gala, and the Rochester Jerk Festival. Our guests:
- Earl Barnes, president of the Rochester Caribbean Alliance
- Joel Frater, Rochester Jamaican Organization
- Martine Rose, organizer of the 2016 Rochester Jerk Festival