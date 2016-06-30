Connections: Getting To Know The Local Caribbean Community

In Rochester, the Caribbean community tends to feel forgotten. Its members are wondering: how much do you know about Caribbean geography? History? Heritage? As certain industries grow, such as tourism, others like human and drug trafficking threaten to destabilize that region.

We look at how the local Caribbean community is trying to connect and become more well known in Western New York, including through three upcoming events: Carifest, the Jamaican Independence Gala, and the Rochester Jerk Festival. Our guests: