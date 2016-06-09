Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Does Downtown Rochester Need A Casino?
A casino in Rochester? The city is considering a pair of proposals for a performing arts center, and one of them is tied to a downtown casino.
Local ministers have voiced disapproval, and Mayor Lovely Warren has accused them of essentially being paid off. They say that's untrue, and they oppose a casino on the merits.
We talk to ministers, as well as a city representative about what happens next. Our guests:
- Pastor Marlowe Washington, The Historic Parsells Church
- Minister Clifford Florence, Central Church of Christ
- James Smith, director of the Bureau of Communications and Special Events for the City of Rochester