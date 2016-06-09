© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Does Downtown Rochester Need A Casino?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 9, 2016 at 3:02 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A casino in Rochester? The city is considering a pair of proposals for a performing arts center, and one of them is tied to a downtown casino.

Local ministers have voiced disapproval, and Mayor Lovely Warren has accused them of essentially being paid off. They say that's untrue, and they oppose a casino on the merits.

We talk to ministers, as well as a city representative about what happens next. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeMayor Lovely Warren1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
  • Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
    Connections
    Connections: Mayor Lovely Warren
    Evan Dawson
    ,
    Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren joins us in studio. We discuss her State of the City address, which includes her proposal to get more involved with…
Load More