Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What is "The New American City?"
The UN says that by the year 2050, 85% of the population will live in cities. We truly are a post-agrarian world, but what does that mean for future generations?
Rochester is hosting a CityAge conference, the first of which was hosted in Vancouver four years ago. The theme of the conference is "The New American City" and it aims to foster ideas about business development and social progress as we head toward the middle of the 21st century. Our guests:
- Miro Cernetig, co-founder of CityAge
- Raul Salinas, director of strategic business development for the City of Rochester