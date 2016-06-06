© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: What is "The New American City?"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 6, 2016 at 3:35 PM EDT
The UN says that by the year 2050, 85% of the population will live in cities. We truly are a post-agrarian world, but what does that mean for future generations?

Rochester is hosting a CityAge conference, the first of which was hosted in Vancouver four years ago. The theme of the conference is "The New American City" and it aims to foster ideas about business development and social progress as we head toward the middle of the 21st century. Our guests:

  • Miro Cernetig, co-founder of CityAge
  • Raul Salinas, director of strategic business development for the City of Rochester

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
