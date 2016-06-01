© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Can The Libertarian Party Fill The Void?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 1, 2016 at 5:21 PM EDT
If the high negative ratings for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are going to propel a third-party candidate, Libertarian Gary Johnson is best-positioned to take advantage. He's a former popular governor, as is his running mate. He claims to offer the best of both major parties. What's his ceiling? Our panel of local Libertarians debates it:

