Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI. Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Can The Libertarian Party Fill The Void?
If the high negative ratings for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are going to propel a third-party candidate, Libertarian Gary Johnson is best-positioned to take advantage. He's a former popular governor, as is his running mate. He claims to offer the best of both major parties. What's his ceiling? Our panel of local Libertarians debates it:
- Drew Beeman, former chair of the Greater Rochester Libertarian Party
- Phil Ricci, founding chair of the Genesee County Libertarian Party
- Mike Deming, local business owner
- Kelsi Bates, Libertarian activist
- Justin Dilgard, chair of the Livingston County Libertarian Party
- Tim Kneeland, professor and chairperson of the History and Political Science Department at Nazareth College