© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: A Proposal For More Diverse Local Schools

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 1, 2016 at 5:32 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

An organization of local parents and educators has released a new survey of 600 Monroe County parents (300 in the city; 300 in the suburbs), finding that parents badly want more diversity in schools. The organization called Great Schools for All is using the survey to bolster their case for a network of magnet schools that are cross-district, modeling off a number of successful schools in other states.

So, can this happen? Are parents truly ready? Are school districts willing to buy in? Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducationdiversityschool1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson