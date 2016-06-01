Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: A Proposal For More Diverse Local Schools
An organization of local parents and educators has released a new survey of 600 Monroe County parents (300 in the city; 300 in the suburbs), finding that parents badly want more diversity in schools. The organization called Great Schools for All is using the survey to bolster their case for a network of magnet schools that are cross-district, modeling off a number of successful schools in other states.
So, can this happen? Are parents truly ready? Are school districts willing to buy in? Our guests:
- John Wilkinson, co-convenor of Great Schools for All and pastor at Third Presbyterian Church
- Larry Marx, executive director of The Children’s Agenda
- Mark Hare, Great Schools for All
- Lynette Sparks, co-convenor of Great Schools for All and associate pastor for outreach and evangelism at Third Presbyterian Church