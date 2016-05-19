Connections: Carola Dibbell, Author Of The Only Ones

We talk with author Carola Dibbell about her novel, The Only Ones. The book was selected for this year's Debut Novel Series at Writers & Books.

Dibbell is a rock critic who published her first major work of fiction at age 71. The Only Ones tells the story of a young woman hired to provide genetic material to a grief-stricken mother in a post-pandemic world. We talk to Dibbell about the story, her research process, and themes within the book. Our guests: