Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Carola Dibbell, Author Of The Only Ones

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 19, 2016 at 5:07 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We talk with author Carola Dibbell about her novel, The Only Ones. The book was selected for this year's Debut Novel Series at Writers & Books

Dibbell is a rock critic who published her first major work of fiction at age 71. The Only Ones tells the story of a young woman hired to provide genetic material to a grief-stricken mother in a post-pandemic world. We talk to Dibbell about the story, her research process, and themes within the book. Our guests:

  • Carola Dibbell, author of The Only Ones
  • Joe Flaherty, executive director of Writers & Books
  • Karen van Meenen, coordinator of the Rochester Reads and Debut Novel Series programs at Writers & Books

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
