Connections: Is A Gap Year A Good Idea?
Malia Obama is taking a gap year, which the New York Times referred to as a post-high school "adventure." Is that accurate?
More and more, high school graduates are taking a long look at college, and deciding to wait before committing to an expensive and debt-ridden path. We talk about the pros and cons of going straight to college, versus taking a year (or more) away from school. Our guests:
- Ethan Knight, founder and executive director of the American Gap Association
- Heather Grasso, school counselor at Geneva High School
- John Serafine, school counselor at Fairport High School
- Emma Milligan, fresh off a gap year