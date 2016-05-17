© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Is A Gap Year A Good Idea?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 17, 2016 at 3:41 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Malia Obama is taking a gap year, which the New York Times referred to as a post-high school "adventure." Is that accurate?

More and more, high school graduates are taking a long look at college, and deciding to wait before committing to an expensive and debt-ridden path. We talk about the pros and cons of going straight to college, versus taking a year (or more) away from school. Our guests:

  • Ethan Knight, founder and executive director of the American Gap Association
  • Heather Grasso, school counselor at Geneva High School
  • John Serafine, school counselor at Fairport High School
  • Emma Milligan, fresh off a gap year

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
