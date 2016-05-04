© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Bring Jesus Back To Public Schools?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 4, 2016 at 2:55 PM EDT
The Christian Educators Association International is trying to bring Christian values into public schools by helping teachers understand the law, and to spread their Christian faith without crossing legal lines. Executive director Finn Laursen says American children are not learning right from wrong, in large part because Jesus Christ is not a part of public schools. Laursen told the Washington Post his organization is not advising teachers to proselytize, but they view public schools as a mission field.

We talk to Laursen about his goals, and we hear from parents and education leaders who have objections. Our guests:

  • Finn Laursen, executive director, Christian Educators Association International
  • Howard Maffucci, retired superintendent of East Rochester schools
  • Jeremy Button, parent

