Connections: Bring Jesus Back To Public Schools?

The Christian Educators Association International is trying to bring Christian values into public schools by helping teachers understand the law, and to spread their Christian faith without crossing legal lines. Executive director Finn Laursen says American children are not learning right from wrong, in large part because Jesus Christ is not a part of public schools. Laursen told the Washington Post his organization is not advising teachers to proselytize, but they view public schools as a mission field.

We talk to Laursen about his goals, and we hear from parents and education leaders who have objections. Our guests: