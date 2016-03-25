Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Artistic Endeavors In Rochester
We have a packed house as we discuss a number of artistic endeavors from the Rochester scene.
We open with a discussion of Year One, the exhibit that showcases the first year of images from Explore Rochester. Explore Rochester gives local artists - and people who live and work in our community - the chance to show a different perspective of Rochester every week. Our guests:
- Steve Carter, co-founder of Explore Rochester
- Justin Dusett, designer and co-founder of Explore Rochester
- Alex Gruttadaro, owner of Makers Gallery & Studio
- Kiernan Playford, Week 24 contributor and staff member at Rochester Local Capital
- Sean Pritzkau, Week 52 contributor and director of online for The Father's House
Then we turn our focus to the Memorial Art Gallery, discussing current exhibits, a community scavenger hunt, and more. Our guests:
- Jonathan Binstock, director of the Memorial Art Gallery
- Nate Hodge, local artist
- Shawn Dunwoody, local artist