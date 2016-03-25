© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Artistic Endeavors In Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 25, 2016 at 2:43 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We have a packed house as we discuss a number of artistic endeavors from the Rochester scene.

We open with a discussion of Year One, the exhibit that showcases the first year of images from Explore Rochester. Explore Rochester gives local artists - and people who live and work in our community - the chance to show a different perspective of Rochester every week. Our guests:

Then we turn our focus to the Memorial Art Gallery, discussing current exhibits, a community scavenger hunt, and more. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeMemorial Art GalleryExplore Rochester1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson