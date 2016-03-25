Connections: Artistic Endeavors In Rochester

We have a packed house as we discuss a number of artistic endeavors from the Rochester scene.

We open with a discussion of Year One, the exhibit that showcases the first year of images from Explore Rochester. Explore Rochester gives local artists - and people who live and work in our community - the chance to show a different perspective of Rochester every week. Our guests:

Steve Carter, co-founder of Explore Rochester

Justin Dusett, designer and co-founder of Explore Rochester

Alex Gruttadaro, owner of Makers Gallery & Studio

Kiernan Playford, Week 24 contributor and staff member at Rochester Local Capital

Sean Pritzkau, Week 52 contributor and director of online for The Father's House

Then we turn our focus to the Memorial Art Gallery, discussing current exhibits, a community scavenger hunt, and more. Our guests: