Connections: Monthly Science Roundtable - Gravitational Waves

Our Monthly Science Roundtable looks at gravitational waves. The remarkable story of the first detection of gravitational waves confirms that Einstein was right, which is not exactly news, but in this case it was: Einstein figured these waves exist, but he also figured that we'd never be able to build anything sensitive enough to detect them. So in that sense, Einstein was wrong.

Our panel explains what the waves are, how we detected them, where they came from, and what we might discover next. And there happens to be local connections, which we explain as well. Our guests: