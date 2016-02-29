© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Inside The History Of Rochester's Clothing Industry

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 29, 2016 at 5:10 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We go inside the history of the garment industry in Rochester as we preview the new documentary, Tailor Made.

The film will air Monday night on WXXI-TV, but first, we sit down with some of the people who help tell the story in the film. From the ways that the garment industry pioneered mass production, to the impact of immigration, to the high end of fashion with Hickey Freeman, we get an education in the clothing business. In studio:

  • John Diacatos, vice president of manufacturing for Hickey Freeman
  • Christine Ridarsky, Rochester city historian
  • Arnie Roberti, president of operations for Adrian Jules

Tags

Arts & LifeHickey FreemanTailor Madegarment industry1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson