Connections: Author Ed Boland

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 18, 2016 at 4:48 PM EST
Ed Boland was a teacher for exactly one year in one of the toughest schools in New York City. He walked away from a cushy job to pursue teaching, only to feel like a failure when he couldn't maintain control and impact all of the students he wanted to reach.

Boland is a Rochester native who wrote a book about his experience called The Battle for Room 314. He joins us to talk about why the idea of a "hero teacher" is largely a myth, and how he perceives the crisis in education.

Arts & Life education poverty teachers
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
