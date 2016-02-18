Connections: Author Ed Boland

Ed Boland was a teacher for exactly one year in one of the toughest schools in New York City. He walked away from a cushy job to pursue teaching, only to feel like a failure when he couldn't maintain control and impact all of the students he wanted to reach.

Boland is a Rochester native who wrote a book about his experience called The Battle for Room 314. He joins us to talk about why the idea of a "hero teacher" is largely a myth, and how he perceives the crisis in education.