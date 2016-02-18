Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Ed Boland
Ed Boland was a teacher for exactly one year in one of the toughest schools in New York City. He walked away from a cushy job to pursue teaching, only to feel like a failure when he couldn't maintain control and impact all of the students he wanted to reach.
Boland is a Rochester native who wrote a book about his experience called The Battle for Room 314. He joins us to talk about why the idea of a "hero teacher" is largely a myth, and how he perceives the crisis in education.