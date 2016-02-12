© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: The Future Of Audio Engineering

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 12, 2016 at 2:59 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We gear up for Monday’s Grammy Awards with a conversation about the future of audio recording. We explore how audio engineering is an art, a science, and a business. What is it like to navigate the egos and creative differences among members of a band? Why are many composers leaning toward jobs in film and gaming? How does the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences select Grammy winners? Our guests give us an inside look at this changing industry. In studio:

  • Stephen Roessner, Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, musician, and producer, and instructor of audio and music engineering at the University of Rochester Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
  • Dave Rivello, assistant professor of jazz studies and contemporary media, and director of the New Jazz Ensemble, Eastman School of Music

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
