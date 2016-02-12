Connections: The Future Of Audio Engineering

We gear up for Monday’s Grammy Awards with a conversation about the future of audio recording. We explore how audio engineering is an art, a science, and a business. What is it like to navigate the egos and creative differences among members of a band? Why are many composers leaning toward jobs in film and gaming? How does the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences select Grammy winners? Our guests give us an inside look at this changing industry. In studio:

Stephen Roessner, Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, musician, and producer, and instructor of audio and music engineering at the University of Rochester Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Dave Rivello, assistant professor of jazz studies and contemporary media, and director of the New Jazz Ensemble, Eastman School of Music