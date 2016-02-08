Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: FAFSA And The Cost Of Higher Education
We've talked to a number of students who hate the FAFSA forms: confusing; unnecessarily long, with questions that seem irrelevant. Now, imagine a student in poverty being confronted with such forms. We know that many students who are eligible for financial aid never even apply. But is higher education still a good value? What is the ROI we can expect?
The annual event known as FAFSA Fest is underway, and our panel explains what help is out there. Our guests:
- Pat Braus, executive director, Rochester Education Foundation
- Gabe Iturbides, assistant director, Access Opportunity Programs at SUNY Geneseo; and member, Rochester College Access Network
- Cortez Jones, RCSD graduate and now branch manager, Culver-Ridge branch for ESL Federal Credit Union
- Kim McKinsey-Mabry, interim dean of academic services and affirmative action coordinator, MCC; and Rochester Education Foundation Board member