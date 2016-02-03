Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Mental Health And Relationships
We talk about mental health, relationships, breaking up, and the recent tragedy at Geneseo. Our panel discusses the broader issue of what happens when someone in a relationship -- typically a woman, but not always -- is in potential danger. We talk about culture and notions of ownership. Our guests:
- Pamela Graham, prevention education and training coordinator, Willow Domestic Violence Center of Rochester
- Michael Scharf, M.D., director of psychiatry residency and child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship training; and chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center
- Sara Shipley, wellness education programmer, St. John Fisher College
*At the end of the hour, Dr. Scharf mentions a report about mental health care for children. That story was by written WXXI's Beth Adams, and is available here.