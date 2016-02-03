Connections: Mental Health And Relationships

We talk about mental health, relationships, breaking up, and the recent tragedy at Geneseo. Our panel discusses the broader issue of what happens when someone in a relationship -- typically a woman, but not always -- is in potential danger. We talk about culture and notions of ownership. Our guests:

Pamela Graham, prevention education and training coordinator, Willow Domestic Violence Center of Rochester

Michael Scharf, M.D., director of psychiatry residency and child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship training; and chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center

Sara Shipley, wellness education programmer, St. John Fisher College

*At the end of the hour, Dr. Scharf mentions a report about mental health care for children. That story was by written WXXI's Beth Adams, and is available here.