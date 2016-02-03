Connections: Mental Health And Relationships

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 3, 2016 at 5:04 PM EST
We talk about mental health, relationships, breaking up, and the recent tragedy at Geneseo. Our panel discusses the broader issue of what happens when someone in a relationship -- typically a woman, but not always -- is in potential danger. We talk about culture and notions of ownership. Our guests:

  • Pamela Graham, prevention education and training coordinator, Willow Domestic Violence Center of Rochester
  • Michael Scharf, M.D., director of psychiatry residency and child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship training; and chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Sara Shipley, wellness education programmer, St. John Fisher College

*At the end of the hour, Dr. Scharf mentions a report about mental health care for children. That story was by written WXXI's Beth Adams, and is available here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
