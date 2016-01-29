© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: A Look at the Xerox Split; Are Lower Fuel Prices Good for the Economy?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 29, 2016 at 3:19 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We begin the hour with a discussion about the news from Xerox this week: the company will split into two publicly-traded companies, one for Document Technology, the other for Business Process Outsourcing. Our guests:

Then, gas prices are among the lowest in history -- adjusted for inflation -- but is this necessarily a good thing? We explore proposals for a gas price floor of three dollars or four dollars and the possible impact on climate and infrastructure. Our guests:

 

Tags

Arts & LifeEconomyXeroxgas pricesoil prices1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson