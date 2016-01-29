Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: A Look at the Xerox Split; Are Lower Fuel Prices Good for the Economy?
We begin the hour with a discussion about the news from Xerox this week: the company will split into two publicly-traded companies, one for Document Technology, the other for Business Process Outsourcing. Our guests:
- George Conboy, chairman, Brighton Securities
- Kent Gardner, Ph.D., principal and chief economist, CGR
- Randy Gorbman, WXXI News Director
Then, gas prices are among the lowest in history -- adjusted for inflation -- but is this necessarily a good thing? We explore proposals for a gas price floor of three dollars or four dollars and the possible impact on climate and infrastructure. Our guests:
- Benjamin Deitchman, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of public policy, RIT
- Kent Gardner, Ph.D., principal and chief economist, CGR