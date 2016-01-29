Connections: A Look at the Xerox Split; Are Lower Fuel Prices Good for the Economy?

We begin the hour with a discussion about the news from Xerox this week: the company will split into two publicly-traded companies, one for Document Technology, the other for Business Process Outsourcing. Our guests:

Then, gas prices are among the lowest in history -- adjusted for inflation -- but is this necessarily a good thing? We explore proposals for a gas price floor of three dollars or four dollars and the possible impact on climate and infrastructure. Our guests:



Benjamin Deitchman, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of public policy, RIT

Kent Gardner, Ph.D., principal and chief economist, CGR



