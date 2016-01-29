Coming Up on Connections: Friday, January 29th
First hour: A look at the Xerox split; Are lower fuel prices good for the economy?
Second hour: Video games for cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments
We begin our first hour with a discussion about the news from Xerox this week: the company will split into two publicly-traded companies, one for Document Technology, the other for Business Process Outsourcing. Our guests:
- George Conboy, chairman, Brighton Securities
- Kent Gardner, Ph.D., principal and chief economist, CGR
- Randy Gorbman, WXXI News Director
Then, gas prices are among the lowest in history -- adjusted for inflation -- but is this necessarily a good thing? We explore proposals for a gas price floor of three dollars or four dollars and the possible impact on climate and infrastructure. Our guests:
- Benjamin Deitchman, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of public policy, RIT
- Kent Gardner, Ph.D., principal and chief economist, CGR
In our second hour: How can we help relieve pain and anxiety for cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments? Studies show that video games, especially virtual reality experiences, serve as effective diversionary activities. Cancer Wellness Connections is partnering with the RIT MAGIC Center to provide video games for patients. They're calling it "gaming for good," and we'll hear about why it's so effective. Our guests:
- Betsy Twohig-Barrett, president and executive director of Cancer Wellness Connections
- Jennifer Hinton, assistant director of the RIT MAGIC Center
- Jordan Sommer, RIT student and gamer