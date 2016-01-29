© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Coming Up on Connections: Friday, January 29th

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 29, 2016 at 12:29 PM EST
gas_pump.jpg
freeimages.com/Kelly K
/

First hour: A look at the Xerox split; Are lower fuel prices good for the economy?

Second hour: Video games for cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments

We begin our first hour with a discussion about the news from Xerox this week: the company will split into two publicly-traded companies, one for Document Technology, the other for Business Process Outsourcing. Our guests:

  • George Conboy, chairman, Brighton Securities
  • Kent Gardner, Ph.D., principal and chief economist, CGR
  • Randy Gorbman, WXXI News Director

Then, gas prices are among the lowest in history -- adjusted for inflation -- but is this necessarily a good thing? We explore proposals for a gas price floor of three dollars or four dollars and the possible impact on climate and infrastructure. Our guests:

  • Benjamin Deitchman, Ph.D., visiting assistant professor of public policy, RIT
  • Kent Gardner, Ph.D., principal and chief economist, CGR

In our second hour: How can we help relieve pain and anxiety for cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments? Studies show that video games, especially virtual reality experiences, serve as effective diversionary activities. Cancer Wellness Connections is partnering with the RIT MAGIC Center to provide video games for patients. They're calling it "gaming for good," and we'll hear about why it's so effective. Our guests:

  • Betsy Twohig-Barrett, president and executive director of Cancer Wellness Connections
  • Jennifer Hinton, assistant director of the RIT MAGIC Center
  • Jordan Sommer, RIT student and gamer

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
