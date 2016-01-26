Connections: Ageism in America

The number of senior citizens in the U.S. is growing: eventually, 80 million Americans will be 65 or older. Is society embracing the aging population as well as it could or should?

A new documentary, called Advanced Style, seeks to shatter stereotypes of senior citizens by celebrating independent, stylish women aged 62 to 95 who are empowering themselves and challenging conventional ideas about beauty, aging, and Western society’s increasing obsession with youth. The film will be screened Monday, February 8 at St. John’s Brickstone, during an event sponsored by the JCC of Rochester and St. John’s.

Our guests share their personal experiences with ageism as we discuss stereotypes, media portrayals, and efforts to bridge generational gaps and improve perceptions of people aged 60+.

Our guests: