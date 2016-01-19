© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Sensory-Friendly Ballet for Children

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 19, 2016 at 6:24 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Children with autism are getting a performance specially tailored to their needs. The Rochester City Ballet is performing The Ugly Duckling in a way that is aimed at children with autism, or other disabilities that can cause sensory disturbances (see the study guide below).

Our panelists explain how they've done it, and we talk about the impact of inclusion in the art world. Our guests:

  • Jimmy Orrante, choreographer, The Ugly Duckling
  • Nichole Gantshar, executive director, Rochester City Ballet
  • Laura Silverman, Ph.D., assistant professor, neurodevelopmental and behavioral pediatrics, UR Medicine
  • Chris Tryon, child life specialist, Golisano Children’s Hospital, UR Medicine
  • Natalie Tryon, teenager who lives with autism
  • Lisa Carling, director of accessibility programs, Theatre Development Fund, National Autism Theater Initiative 

Ugly Duckling Study Guide

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
