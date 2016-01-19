Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Sensory-Friendly Ballet for Children
Children with autism are getting a performance specially tailored to their needs. The Rochester City Ballet is performing The Ugly Duckling in a way that is aimed at children with autism, or other disabilities that can cause sensory disturbances (see the study guide below).
Our panelists explain how they've done it, and we talk about the impact of inclusion in the art world. Our guests:
- Jimmy Orrante, choreographer, The Ugly Duckling
- Nichole Gantshar, executive director, Rochester City Ballet
- Laura Silverman, Ph.D., assistant professor, neurodevelopmental and behavioral pediatrics, UR Medicine
- Chris Tryon, child life specialist, Golisano Children’s Hospital, UR Medicine
- Natalie Tryon, teenager who lives with autism
- Lisa Carling, director of accessibility programs, Theatre Development Fund, National Autism Theater Initiative