Connections: Sensory-Friendly Ballet for Children

Children with autism are getting a performance specially tailored to their needs. The Rochester City Ballet is performing The Ugly Duckling in a way that is aimed at children with autism, or other disabilities that can cause sensory disturbances (see the study guide below).

Our panelists explain how they've done it, and we talk about the impact of inclusion in the art world. Our guests:

Jimmy Orrante, choreographer, The Ugly Duckling

Nichole Gantshar, executive director, Rochester City Ballet

Laura Silverman, Ph.D., assistant professor, neurodevelopmental and behavioral pediatrics, UR Medicine

Chris Tryon, child life specialist, Golisano Children’s Hospital, UR Medicine

Natalie Tryon, teenager who lives with autism

Lisa Carling, director of accessibility programs, Theatre Development Fund, National Autism Theater Initiative

Ugly Duckling Study Guide