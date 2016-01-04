© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Future of the Common Core

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 4, 2016 at 6:00 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Is this the end of the Common Core? There are indications from both the federal and state levels that the controversial set of learning standards has lost favor. The Obama Administration has indicated a desire to make sure students do not spend more than 2 percent of their annual time in the classroom taking tests.

Our panel discusses possible changes, and whether students are taking too many tests. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationCommon CoreCommon Core State Standards1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More