Connections: The Future of the Common Core
Is this the end of the Common Core? There are indications from both the federal and state levels that the controversial set of learning standards has lost favor. The Obama Administration has indicated a desire to make sure students do not spend more than 2 percent of their annual time in the classroom taking tests.
Our panel discusses possible changes, and whether students are taking too many tests. Our guests:
- John Baynes, president of Fairport Educators' Association
- Kimberly Hase, independent curriculum and instruction consultant
- Kevin McGowan, superintendent of Brighton Central Schools