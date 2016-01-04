Connections: Monthly Science Rountable - A Potentially Better Ethanol

Our Monthly Science Roundtable asks: What if science could fix one of our country's big energy mistakes?

A decade ago, government was all-in on corn-based ethanol. This produced bad results on a number of levels: environmental, energy efficiency, the impact on food and crop rotation, etc. But now a team led by a researcher at the University of Rochester is zeroing in on a method to make ethanol much more efficient, and much less corrosive. Will it work? We explore the research.