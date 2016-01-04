Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monthly Science Rountable - A Potentially Better Ethanol
Our Monthly Science Roundtable asks: What if science could fix one of our country's big energy mistakes?
A decade ago, government was all-in on corn-based ethanol. This produced bad results on a number of levels: environmental, energy efficiency, the impact on food and crop rotation, etc. But now a team led by a researcher at the University of Rochester is zeroing in on a method to make ethanol much more efficient, and much less corrosive. Will it work? We explore the research.
- Bill Jones, Ph.D., professor of chemistry, University of Rochester
- Tom Baker, Ph.D., professor of chemistry, University of Ottawa