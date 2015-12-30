Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Coming Up on Connections: Wednesday, December 30th
It's Rochester's favorite books of 2015!
We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why. Our guests:
- Shawn Brown, program coordinator, The Center for Teen Empowerment
- Jamal Rossi, dean of the Eastman School of Music
- Christine Ridarsky, City of Rochester historian
- George Moses, director of North East Area Development (NEAD)
- Adam Chodak, anchor and managing editor, WROC-TV
- Jack Garner, longtime Gannett film critic
- Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer, Classical 91.5 FM
- Charlie Cote and Sarah Freligh, Poetically Connect
- Scott Fearing, executive director, Gay Alliance of Genesee Valley
- Theresa Bowick, cruise captain, Conkey Cruisers
- Peter Jemison, historic site manager, Ganondagan
- Shaun Nelms, superintendent, East High School
- Mari Tsuchiya, library assistant, University of Rochester River Campus Libraries
- Sue Hughes-Smith, co-leader, Rochester People's Climate Coalition
- Jonathan Binstock, director, Memorial Art Gallery
- Sareer Fazili, president, Islamic Center of Rochester
- Leah Stacey, assistant professor in practical practice in English and communication, Nazareth College; co-founder, Boomtown Table
- Rabbi Owen Gottlieb, assistant professor of interactive games and media, RIT
- Erica Bryant, columnist, Democrat and Chronicle
- Greg Biryla, executive director, Unshackle Upstate
- Joe Flaherty, founder and executive director, Writers & Books
- Adam Frank, professor of astrophysics, University of Rochester