Connections: Author Lauren Acampora

Upper-class suburbia is meant to look pristine, effortless, happy. Under the surface -- or, better, behind the closed doors -- there are insecurities and eccentricities, sadness, and longing. These stories are the threads that come together in the new work of fiction called The Wonder Garden.

Writers & Books in Rochester is bringing in the author, Lauren Acampora, as part of its Debut Novel series. Acampora will teach a master class; she'll present about her book; but first, she's on Connections. Our guests: