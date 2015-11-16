Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Lauren Acampora
Upper-class suburbia is meant to look pristine, effortless, happy. Under the surface -- or, better, behind the closed doors -- there are insecurities and eccentricities, sadness, and longing. These stories are the threads that come together in the new work of fiction called The Wonder Garden.
Writers & Books in Rochester is bringing in the author, Lauren Acampora, as part of its Debut Novel series. Acampora will teach a master class; she'll present about her book; but first, she's on Connections. Our guests:
- Lauren Acampora, author of The Wonder Garden
- Joe Flaherty, executive director, Writers & Books