Connections: Author Lauren Acampora

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 16, 2015 at 3:18 PM EST
Upper-class suburbia is meant to look pristine, effortless, happy. Under the surface -- or, better, behind the closed doors -- there are insecurities and eccentricities, sadness, and longing. These stories are the threads that come together in the new work of fiction called The Wonder Garden.

Writers & Books in Rochester is bringing in the author, Lauren Acampora, as part of its Debut Novel series. Acampora will teach a master class; she'll present about her book; but first, she's on Connections. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
