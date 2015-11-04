Connections: Service Learning in Local Schools

How can we create tomorrow’s engaged citizens?

A new survey conducted by ACT for Education sums up the amount of charity work and volunteerism done by local students, and the results are inspiring. Rochester-area students raised $545,000 for charity and volunteered more than 105,000 hours of service work in 2014-2015. The survey credits local schools for creating community service opportunities and linking it to what they call "service learning." The goal? To created lifelong civic engagement. Our guests:

Todd Butler, Ad Council president and CEO

Idonia Owens, principal of School Without Walls

Tomari Catledge, 11th grade student at School Without Walls

Gina DiPaola, 12th grade student at West Irondequoit High School

Larry Williams, 12th grade student at School Without Walls

ACT for Education Survey Data Report