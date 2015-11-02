Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monthly Science Roundtable - What Caused Global Cooling 3.6 Million Years Ago?
In our Monthly Science Roundtable, we look at climate change and global cooling...3.6 million years ago.
How did the northern hemisphere, which didn't have much ice four million years ago, end up with continental ice sheets by roughly 2.7 million years ago? There are a number of ideas that could explain the global cooling. The National Science Foundation recently awarded $4.24 million to two University of Rochester researchers to launch a joint U.S.-China research project studying the role of CO2 in reverse global warming.
We'll also explore why researchers now believe our magnetic field is 500 million years older than previously thought. What does that mean for sustaining life and what might that mean for life on Mars? Our guests:
- Carmala Garzione, professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Rochester
- JohnTarduno, professor and director of undergraduate programs in geosciences, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Rochester