Connections: ROC the Future's 2015 Report Card
There's a new report card for how kids are doing in our community. From prenatal care, to pre-K offerings, to attendance rates, to college readiness, we're getting a new look at how our children are faring. The report comes from ROC the Future, which has been aiming to improve academic achievement for kids in the city of Rochester. The grades show plenty of room for improvement, but how? Our guests:
- Leonard Brock, director, Rochester-Monroe County Anti-Poverty Initiative, and former alliance director, ROC the Future
- Jackie Campbell, alliance director, ROC the Future
- Erika Rosenberg, principal, Center for Governmental Research (CGR)