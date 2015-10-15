© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Available Parent

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 15, 2015 at 2:38 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Parents might find it a frustrating challenge when they try to understand their teenagers. John Duffy's book, The Available Parent, attempts to bridge that lack of understanding, underscoring the need for parents to be available to their children. As Duffy says, a parent can be sitting next to a teenager and still not be really available. When a child feels that distance, problems can worsen. Duffy is in Rochester as a guest of the Pittsford PTSA. In studio:

  • John Duffy, author of The Available Parent
  • Trish Blake-Jones, chair, PittsfordMendon High School PTSA 
  • JoriCincotta, co-president, Pittsford District PTSA

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationParenting1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson