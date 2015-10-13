Connections: Eating Disorders

The University of Rochester School of Nursing is recruiting adults between the ages of 18 and 40 who have been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa for a new study. We talk about what we already know, and what researchers want to find out. In studio:

Mary Tantillo, professor clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, director of WNYCCCED, and founder of The Healing Connection

Michelle Morales, parent peer mentor for WNYCCCED

Alyssa Morales, advocate for eating disorder awareness