Connections: Eating Disorders
The University of Rochester School of Nursing is recruiting adults between the ages of 18 and 40 who have been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa for a new study. We talk about what we already know, and what researchers want to find out. In studio:
- Mary Tantillo, professor clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, director of WNYCCCED, and founder of The Healing Connection
- Michelle Morales, parent peer mentor for WNYCCCED
- Alyssa Morales, advocate for eating disorder awareness