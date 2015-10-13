© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Eating Disorders

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 13, 2015 at 4:51 PM EDT
The University of Rochester School of Nursing is recruiting adults between the ages of 18 and 40 who have been diagnosed with anorexia nervosa for a new study. We talk about what we already know, and what researchers want to find out. In studio:

  • Mary Tantillo, professor clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, director of WNYCCCED, and founder of The Healing Connection
  • Michelle Morales, parent peer mentor for WNYCCCED
  • Alyssa Morales, advocate for eating disorder awareness

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
