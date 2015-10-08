Connections: Do We Really Like Arts and Preservation?

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 8, 2015 at 2:38 PM EDT
Is Rochester an arts town... that doesn't buy art? Are we a town filled with preservationists at heart... who don't know much about our history? These are uncomfortable but important questions. We'll explore them, and we'll get a look at an upcoming event with art and preservation at its core. Our guests:

  • Caitlin Meives, preservation planner with the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Erich Lehman, Gallery 1975
  • Jason Barber, photographer and artist

