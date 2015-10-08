Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Do We Really Like Arts and Preservation?
Is Rochester an arts town... that doesn't buy art? Are we a town filled with preservationists at heart... who don't know much about our history? These are uncomfortable but important questions. We'll explore them, and we'll get a look at an upcoming event with art and preservation at its core. Our guests:
- Caitlin Meives, preservation planner with the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Erich Lehman, Gallery 1975
- Jason Barber, photographer and artist