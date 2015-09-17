Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: GOP $10 Bill Debate; Eastman House's Coburn Retropsective
We open with a conversation with Deb Hughes, CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, about the GOP debate's question regarding putting a woman on the $10 bill. What did she think of the answers, many of which failed to name a prominent American woman?
Then we'll talk about the George Eastman House's upcoming Alvin Langdon Coburn photography retrospective. Why was Coburn's work so influential? What will we find at the retrospective? We'll pose those questions to"
- Pamela Roberts, creator of the retrospective
- Lisa Hostetler, the curator in charge of the Department of Photography at Eastman House
- Virginia Dodier, librarian at Eastman House.