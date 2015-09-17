Connections: GOP $10 Bill Debate; Eastman House's Coburn Retropsective

We open with a conversation with Deb Hughes, CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, about the GOP debate's question regarding putting a woman on the $10 bill. What did she think of the answers, many of which failed to name a prominent American woman?

Then we'll talk about the George Eastman House's upcoming Alvin Langdon Coburn photography retrospective. Why was Coburn's work so influential? What will we find at the retrospective? We'll pose those questions to"