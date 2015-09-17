© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: GOP $10 Bill Debate; Eastman House's Coburn Retropsective

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 17, 2015 at 2:45 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We open with a conversation with Deb Hughes, CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, about the GOP debate's question regarding putting a woman on the $10 bill. What did she think of the answers, many of which failed to name a prominent American woman?

Then we'll talk about the George Eastman House's upcoming Alvin Langdon Coburn photography retrospective. Why was Coburn's work so influential? What will we find at the retrospective? We'll pose those questions to"

  • Pamela Roberts, creator of the retrospective
  • Lisa Hostetler, the curator in charge of the Department of Photography at Eastman House
  • Virginia Dodier, librarian at Eastman House.

