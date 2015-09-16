Connections: Why You Should Pay Attention to NASA's Climate Change Research

NASA has sent man to the moon, a rover to Mars, and a probe to Pluto. Their work is often celebrated as heroic, and it requires remarkable precision to pull it off. Why, then, do some Americans view NASA as heroic... except the agency's work on climate change?

For some Americans, NASA is suddenly a fraud when they start talking about climate. We'll sit down with an astrophysicist who has had a particularly close-up view of the public conversation on climate change. Adam Frank now writes for NPR's national science blog, and he wants the public to catch up the scientific community. He'll explain why climate science should be celebrated as one of man's great achievements - the kind that just might save our civilization.