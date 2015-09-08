Connections: Matt Spaull and Spiritus

Local filmmaker Matt Spaull joins us to talk about his documentary called Spiritus. It's a look at the excommunication of Corpus Christi Church in 1998. The film is a finalist in the Student Academy Awards, and some of the themes are timely: women's rights, same-sex marriage, inclusion vs. exclusion. It's a particularly fresh piece of work, given Pope Francis' upcoming U.S. visit. Matt Spaull joins us to talk about the issues involved and how he approached making the film.