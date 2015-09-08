© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Matt Spaull and Spiritus

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 8, 2015 at 4:44 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Local filmmaker Matt Spaull joins us to talk about his documentary called Spiritus. It's a look at the excommunication of Corpus Christi Church in 1998. The film is a finalist in the Student Academy Awards, and some of the themes are timely: women's rights, same-sex marriage, inclusion vs. exclusion. It's a particularly fresh piece of work, given Pope Francis' upcoming U.S. visit. Matt Spaull joins us to talk about the issues involved and how he approached making the film.

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
