Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Matt Spaull and Spiritus
Local filmmaker Matt Spaull joins us to talk about his documentary called Spiritus. It's a look at the excommunication of Corpus Christi Church in 1998. The film is a finalist in the Student Academy Awards, and some of the themes are timely: women's rights, same-sex marriage, inclusion vs. exclusion. It's a particularly fresh piece of work, given Pope Francis' upcoming U.S. visit. Matt Spaull joins us to talk about the issues involved and how he approached making the film.