Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: How Do Religious Beliefs Tie To Climate Change?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 8, 2015 at 4:38 PM EDT
Major religions are trying to come together to address ecological issues, and a number of upcoming events in the Rochester area will target people of various faiths to respond to climate change. We'll talk to representatives of the Christian, Jewish, and Islamic faiths about how their religious beliefs tie in to climate action:

  • Nancy Rourke
  • Neely Kelley
  • Joyce Herman
  • Dr. Ron Wexler
  • Joseph Lombardi

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
