© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Why Should We Care About Black Holes?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 3, 2015 at 5:23 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Stephen Hawking says he has solved the information paradox regarding black holes. Wait, what? He figured out black holes? Hawking has yet to release a formal paper on the subject, and of course his peers will review it. But let's back up, and let's talk about black holes. Why should we care? What do we know -- before Stephen Hawking unloads his new ideas? Are there are any black holes hanging around our neighborhood in the galaxy? We answer these questions with Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and physics professor at RIT, and author of the blog "One Universe at a Time".

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson