Connections: Why Should We Care About Black Holes?

Stephen Hawking says he has solved the information paradox regarding black holes. Wait, what? He figured out black holes? Hawking has yet to release a formal paper on the subject, and of course his peers will review it. But let's back up, and let's talk about black holes. Why should we care? What do we know -- before Stephen Hawking unloads his new ideas? Are there are any black holes hanging around our neighborhood in the galaxy? We answer these questions with Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and physics professor at RIT, and author of the blog "One Universe at a Time".