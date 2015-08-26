Connections: What is Next For Teen Empowerment?

Some of the victims from last week's mass shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester had ties to Teen Empowerment, an organization that uses creative initiatives to reach out to city teens. The TE team was devastated by the shootings, but they are determined to continue their positive work. We'll talk to them about what comes next, and we'll discuss other city programs aimed at helping teenagers build strong futures. Our guests:

Kit Miller, director of the Ghandi Institute

Doug Ackley, director of Rochester programs, Teen Empowerment

Shawn Brown, program coordinator, Teen Empowerment