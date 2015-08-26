© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What is Next For Teen Empowerment?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 26, 2015
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Some of the victims from last week's mass shooting on Genesee Street in Rochester had ties to Teen Empowerment, an organization that uses creative initiatives to reach out to city teens. The TE team was devastated by the shootings, but they are determined to continue their positive work. We'll talk to them about what comes next, and we'll discuss other city programs aimed at helping teenagers build strong futures. Our guests:

  • Kit Miller, director of the Ghandi Institute
  • Doug Ackley, director of Rochester programs, Teen Empowerment
  • Shawn Brown, program coordinator, Teen Empowerment

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
