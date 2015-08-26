Connections: Take Down the Panel at the Carousel?

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 26, 2015 at 5:11 PM EDT
A group protesting a controversial panel on the Dentzel carousel at Ontario Beach Park says they won't stop until the panel is taken down. Our discussion will focus on the history surrounding the image, and the kind of imagery that was once common. 

Our guests:

  • Howard Eagle
  • Rev. Judith Davis
  • Rev. Lewis Stewart

 

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
