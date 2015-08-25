© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What Are Those? Chickens?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 25, 2015
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Are those chickens in your neighbor's backyard? Are they allowed to do that? The answer is, probably, sure they are. And that surprises some Rochester and suburban residents, who are seeing more chicken coops around town. Why the surge in interest? And how many eggs do those things produce, anyway? We posed these questions to our chicken-owning experts:

  • Dave Shein
  • John-Paul Takats
  • Monica Devine-Haley
  • Shannon Taber

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
