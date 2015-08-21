© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Micro Preemies

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 21, 2015 at 2:59 PM EDT
Second Opinion Live looks at a category of birth sometimes known as "micro-preemies." We're asking when local medical providers determine a developing fetus is viable, and what can be done if the baby is born extremely prematurely. From the intervention, to the success rate, to the ethical questions, we'll explore it all. Our guests:

  • Dr. Carl D'Angio, Golisano Children's Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Dr. Patricia Chess, Golisano Children's Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
