Connections: Micro Preemies

Second Opinion Live looks at a category of birth sometimes known as "micro-preemies." We're asking when local medical providers determine a developing fetus is viable, and what can be done if the baby is born extremely prematurely. From the intervention, to the success rate, to the ethical questions, we'll explore it all. Our guests:

Dr. Carl D'Angio, Golisano Children's Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Dr. Patricia Chess, Golisano Children's Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center