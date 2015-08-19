Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Hillary Clinton and Black Lives Matter
Hillary Clinton met privately with representatives from the Black Lives Matter Boston chapter last week, and the video has been released. We’ll talk about Clinton’s remarks, her history, and what happens next. In studio:
- Adrian Elim, B.L.A.C.K. (Building Leadership and Community Knowledge)
- Van White, president of the school board of the Rochester City School District
- Verdis Robinson, professor of History and African American studies at Monroe Community College