Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Why Are Most Cyberbullying Incidents Not Reported?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 17, 2015 at 2:57 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A new report finds that most New York state schools are not reporting cyberbullying incidents. New state rules are intended to track how many students are harassed and bullied, but it appears that so far, the "Dignity for All Students" Act is a failure. Why? We'll talk to the reporter who compiled the data that has raised concerns. And we'll sit down with a man who has seen cyberbullying from a number of angles. Guests:

Lauren Stanforth, Times Union reporter
Bryan Ball, founder and managing editor of BentRider Online

