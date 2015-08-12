Connections: Making Breastfeeding More Accessible for Working Moms

With breastfeeding rates increasing, we look at the latest research, as well as the efforts to make breastfeeding more accessible for working mothers. And yes, we'll talk about the implications of Donald Trump's comments to a woman who paused a meeting to pump breast milk. Our guests:

Dr. Ruth Lawrence, professor of Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology at URMC and author of Breastfeeding: A Guide for the Medical Profession

Carrie Andrews, Monroe County legislature Democratic leader