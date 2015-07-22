© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Summer Book Week-Young Adult Literature Part II

Published July 22, 2015 at 2:44 PM EDT
From J.K. Rowling to John Green, young adult literature is red hot - and not just among the teenage set. 

In our 2nd  hour, a conversation with Charles Benoit - Rochester-based author whose books include "Cold Calls,"  and "You"

Arts & Lifesummer book week1