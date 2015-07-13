© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Impact of Violence in Children

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 13, 2015 at 3:38 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Children are impacted by violence in deep and long-lasting ways. A fresh look at the issue reveals that violence is a part of the lives of children across the spectrum: poverty and affluence, city and suburbs. How to change that? And what, exactly, do we know about the lives of children impacted by violence? Our panel in studio:

  • Dr. Jeff Kazarowski, president of The Children's Agenda
  • Sheree Toth, Director of the Mt. Hope Family Center and professor of psychology at the University of Rochester
  • Jerome Underwood, Rochester City School District community liaison

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
