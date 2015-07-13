Connections: The Impact of Violence in Children

Children are impacted by violence in deep and long-lasting ways. A fresh look at the issue reveals that violence is a part of the lives of children across the spectrum: poverty and affluence, city and suburbs. How to change that? And what, exactly, do we know about the lives of children impacted by violence? Our panel in studio:

Dr. Jeff Kazarowski, president of The Children's Agenda

Sheree Toth, Director of the Mt. Hope Family Center and professor of psychology at the University of Rochester

Jerome Underwood, Rochester City School District community liaison