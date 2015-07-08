Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Red Light Cameras in Rochester
We examine the future of red light cameras in Rochester. The program was extended in the past year, and Mayor Warren has asked for a long-term study. Initial reviews, according to the city, indicate that the cameras are working as intended. And now drivers who have unpaid red-light tickets can have their cars locked down by a wheel boot. We debate the program with our guests:
- Jim McIntosh, Rochester city engineer
- T. Andrew Brown, Rochester city attorney
- Lawrence Krieger, attorney who has challenged the red-light camera system