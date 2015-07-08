Connections: Red Light Cameras in Rochester

We examine the future of red light cameras in Rochester. The program was extended in the past year, and Mayor Warren has asked for a long-term study. Initial reviews, according to the city, indicate that the cameras are working as intended. And now drivers who have unpaid red-light tickets can have their cars locked down by a wheel boot. We debate the program with our guests:

Jim McIntosh, Rochester city engineer

T. Andrew Brown, Rochester city attorney

Lawrence Krieger, attorney who has challenged the red-light camera system