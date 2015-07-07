Connections: Should We Raise The Age?

Time to raise the age? We'll discuss all sides in the debate over whether New York should continue to prosecute 16 and 17-year olds as adults. Governor Cuomo has created a commission that seeks to raise the age of criminal responsibility. But some members of law enforcement and local government wonder if raising the age will shift a burden of cost and punishment that they can't afford. Our guests:

Elaine Spaull, member of Governor Cuomo's "Raise the Age Commission"

Chief Jim VanBrederode, Gates Police Department