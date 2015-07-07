Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should We Raise The Age?
Time to raise the age? We'll discuss all sides in the debate over whether New York should continue to prosecute 16 and 17-year olds as adults. Governor Cuomo has created a commission that seeks to raise the age of criminal responsibility. But some members of law enforcement and local government wonder if raising the age will shift a burden of cost and punishment that they can't afford. Our guests:
- Elaine Spaull, member of Governor Cuomo's "Raise the Age Commission"
- Chief Jim VanBrederode, Gates Police Department