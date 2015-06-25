Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Clergy on Patrol
The City of Rochester is launching their summer series of Clergy on Patrol events on June 29th. The first event will have a focus on youth, with the goal of shaping a positive image of law enforcement early in life. Our guests in studio will give us insight on the program:
- Tracey Miller, City of Rochester
- David "D-Will" Williams, co-founder of M.O.G. ("Man of God")
- Commander Joseph Morabito, Rochester Police Department
- Ray Mayoliz, Pathways to Peace