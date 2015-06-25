Connections: Clergy on Patrol

The City of Rochester is launching their summer series of Clergy on Patrol events on June 29th. The first event will have a focus on youth, with the goal of shaping a positive image of law enforcement early in life. Our guests in studio will give us insight on the program:

Tracey Miller, City of Rochester

David "D-Will" Williams, co-founder of M.O.G. ("Man of God")

Commander Joseph Morabito, Rochester Police Department

Ray Mayoliz, Pathways to Peace