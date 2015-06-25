© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Clergy on Patrol

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 25, 2015 at 2:59 PM EDT
The City of Rochester is launching their summer series of Clergy on Patrol events on June 29th. The first event will have a focus on youth, with the goal of shaping a positive image of law enforcement early in life. Our guests in studio will give us insight on the program:

  • Tracey Miller, City of Rochester
  • David "D-Will" Williams, co-founder of M.O.G. ("Man of God")
  • Commander Joseph Morabito, Rochester Police Department
  • Ray Mayoliz, Pathways to Peace

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
