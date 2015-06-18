Connections: Things for Kids and Adults To Do This Summer

The school year is barreling to its close. What are your kids doing this summer? In the first part of the show, we’ll take a look at some of the programs that are still available to kids and parents looking for positive summer experiences with Dwayne Mahoney, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs, and Jennifer Muniga, executive director of Cameron Community Ministries.

Then, summer is festival season and there’s a new addition to the calendar this year. The Street Light Festival will take place after dark Friday and Saturday at Village Gate. We’ll talk to Rachel DeGuzman, founder of the Street Light Festival about this festival's connection to the Year of Light locally and around the world.