© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What's Happening in Albany; Genesee River Basin Summit

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush
Published June 15, 2015 at 3:03 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It’s the final week of what’s been another topsy-turvy legislative session in Albany. We’ll start the hour by checking in with WXXI Albany bureau correspondent Karen DeWitt for the latest developments from the capitol.

Then we’ll talk about the second annual Genesee River Basin Summit, which Genesee RiverWatch is hosting on Wednesday. It’s a gathering of groups interested in improving the water quality of the river and the surrounding area that depends on it. We'll discuss what will be discussed at the summit with:

Tags

Arts & LifeGenesee river1