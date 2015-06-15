Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What's Happening in Albany; Genesee River Basin Summit
It’s the final week of what’s been another topsy-turvy legislative session in Albany. We’ll start the hour by checking in with WXXI Albany bureau correspondent Karen DeWitt for the latest developments from the capitol.
Then we’ll talk about the second annual Genesee River Basin Summit, which Genesee RiverWatch is hosting on Wednesday. It’s a gathering of groups interested in improving the water quality of the river and the surrounding area that depends on it. We'll discuss what will be discussed at the summit with:
- George Thomas, Center for Environmental Initiatives executive director
- David Zorn, Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council executive director
- Ben Schmidt, US Dept of Agriculture's assistant state conservationist for field operations
- C. Michael Haugh, Center for Environmental Initiatives board president